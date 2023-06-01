University of Alberta just cracked the top 10 in global ranking

If you’re a student deciding which university to attend in September, a new global ranking might convince you to stay in Edmonton.

The Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings were revealed on Thursday, and the University of Alberta cracked the top 10.

With over 1,500 institutions included in the ranking, the THE Impact Rankings measures the universities against the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It assesses how well these places of higher education are advancing in four broad areas: research, stewardship, outreach, and teaching.

The University of Alberta ranked seventh overall on the list, second globally in the Zero Hunger category and ninth in Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure.

“Being recognized as one of the top 10 institutions in the THE Impact Rankings is a wonderful achievement for the U of A,” says Bill Flanagan, president and vice-chancellor.

“Our strong showing in several categories — and our overall global ranking of seventh — showcases our ability to collaborate as one university, bringing together diverse perspectives and knowledge to address some of the world’s most pressing challenges.”

Several on and off-campus initiatives have been undertaken by the U of A to end hunger, achieve food security, and improve nutrition and sustainable agriculture.

These initiatives include waste tracking at Lister Hall and Peter Lougheed Hall, the Campus Food Bank, and a Sustainable Food Working Group that works to advance the university’s social, economic, and environmental sustainability performance.

U of A wasn’t the only Canadian university that ranked high globally.

The Canadian institution that came out on top across the country is Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario. It placed third worldwide, and first in Canada, for progressing the SDGs.

The University of Victoria and Western University tied for ninth place, and Université Laval took the 14th spot, rounding out the Canadian universities in the top 20.

You can view the full list here.