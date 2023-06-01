This popular trail in northeast Edmonton will be closed until 2025

A popular trail in northeast Edmonton will be closed for the next two years while the site prepares to become the home of a new footbridge.

The footbridge will improve access between the two municipalities and contribute to a continuous trail system in the North Saskatchewan River valley, according to the City of Edmonton.

Work to plan, design, and construct a footbridge connecting Edmonton with Strathcona County has been happening since December 2020.

Closures in the area, which includes the entire pathway parallel to the North Saskatchewan River between 17th Street NE and 167th Avenue NE, will take effect this month. Similarly, a trail north of Township Road 540 in Strathcona County will close while construction takes place.

The closures are expected to last until Fall 2025, so if this is one of your favourite spots for a hike, you’ll have to look elsewhere for a while, unfortunately.

The pathway connection will include a gathering area at each end of the bridge and two viewing lookout areas.

The project will become part of a more than 100-kilometre trail connecting six municipalities in the North Saskatchewan River valley.

While the next couple of years may be a bit of a pain, being able to bike into Strathcona County via trail system will be well worth the wait.