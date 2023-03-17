A huge carnival is setting up in downtown Edmonton this June

Summer in Edmonton is filled with things to do, and now you can add a new carnival coming to the downtown core to the list!

The Oilers Entertainment Group (OEG) announced on Friday that the Fan Park at the ICE District will be hosting Sustainival, the world’s first green carnival, from June 8 to 11.

The park will be bustling with a full-size midway with over 45 rides and games, interactive displays, and community vendors.

There will also be numerous educational activities highlighting the future of innovation throughout the festival, which is operated completely on renewable energy.

Tickets for the carnival are on sale Friday, March 31 at 10 am.

Susatinival first started back in 2011.