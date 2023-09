Fall things you can do in Edmonton for $50 or less

Money can be tight after all those road trips and patio visits during the summer in Edmonton, it can feel like enjoying fall is almost out of financial reach.

But you don’t need a big budget to have big fun this fall. Even if you have $50 (or less) you can find something on this list to get your autumn fix.

Here are 12 cost-effective ideas to make the most of the spooky season.

You might also like: The ultimate list of fall and Halloween things to do in Alberta

7 best spots in Edmonton to get the perfect fall Instagram post

A spooky "The Last of Us"-themed Halloween party is being held in Edmonton

1. Visit some trails and stairs in the river valley

Take in the beauty of fall by exploring the vast and majestic river valley. Get some cardio in by running some stairs, or take a stroll on the dozens of trails and parks that line the area. It’s a natural jewel of the city and almost glows as the leaves turn gold.

2. Spooky candlelight concerts

Fever is holding numerous candlelight concerts in Edmonton this fall, offering up some of the best Halloween movie themes and songs to be heard live. Tickets start at $35 for select shows.

3. Go on a Haunted Tour

What: Looking for a little fright and a history lesson at the same time? There are three ghost tours running in Edmonton that would be perfect for a Halloween date. From a ghostly walk through old historical Strathcona to a haunted hike and history lesson at the University of Alberta, these tours are sure to cause the hairs on the back of your neck to stand up a little.

4. Get lost in the Edmonton Corn Maze

It’s one of the greatest fall things to do around Edmonton and for more than two decades, the maze has been a staple in the area for some fun in the heart of fall. Each year brings with it a new design, with this season paying homage to the RCMP’s 150th birthday.

5. Thrift shop for your Halloween costumes

From gently used costumes to ones brand new out of the packaging, you are sure to find the perfect fit for that Halloween party or casual in night filled with candy and horror movies while thrifting for your costumes. Nothing worse than shelling out too much money for a Halloween costume, right?

6. Visit a cozy coffee shop

As pumpkin spice everything rolls out and we inch closer to fall, there are plenty of cozy coffee shops to visit in Edmonton. Nothing beats a chilly fall day spent with a good cup of coffee in a gorgeous coffee shop!

7. Deadmonton Haunted House

This year the terrifying event is at a brand new location and there are three themes to be frightened at including Return of the Williams Farm, The Convent, and The Print Show. Tickets start at $39.99 and can be found here.

8. Take a pumpkin home from a pumpkin patch

What’s more of a fall celebration than snagging a pumpkin and taking it home for decoration or to carve? We rounded up some easy-to-get-to pumpkin patches in the Edmonton area, for some affordable and outdoorsy fun for all.

9. Snag a perfect YEG fall Instagram post

Whether it’s historic buildings alongside beautiful fall colours at the University of Alberta or a footbridge spanning the North Saskatchewan River with fall foliage on either side, there are plenty of spots that provide prime fall photo opportunities in YEG.

10. Pick up some tasty Halloween candy

Okay, the candy should be saved for the kids’ trick-or-treating, but we have to indulge a bit with some neat novelty Halloween-themed treats. Edmonton has plenty of candy stores with the classics like Reeses Pieces and Caramilk bars, as well as more specialty items like Jack O’ Lantern Dubble Bubble gumballs, and It-themed treats.

11. Get your adrenaline pumping at DARK in Fort Edmonton Park

For 12 nights in October, Dark will take over Fort Edmonton Park with spooky characters that will surely haunt you long after your return home. Tickets start at $45 and can be found here.

12. A spooky “The Last of Us”-themed Halloween party

A wicked The Last of Us-themed Halloween party is being held in Edmonton this October, and there will surely be plenty of clickers roaming around! Tickets start at $45.