A spooky "The Last of Us"-themed Halloween party is being held in Edmonton

A wicked The Last of Us-themed Halloween party is being held in Edmonton this October, and there will surely be plenty of clickers roaming around!

The Art Gallery of Alberta (AGA) is hosting the party on October 28, with the hit HBO series being filmed all across the province, including right here in Edmonton.

The AGA says it will be transforming the building into a “dystopian dancehall” filled with artists, mysterious strangers, and the undead, while you dance the night away during the last party on Earth.

Music will be bumping across two dance floors, you can view current exhibitions while attending the party, make art at activity stations, sip on spooktacular cocktails and if you really feel like going all out, you can add an optional Premium Pass for exclusive access to the VIP bar.

The AGA says attendees should certainly show up in a costume, and if you want to steal the show, you can compete in the best homemade costume contest to win the title and a prize.

“Come as a zombie, apocalypse survivor, a barbie, or a zombie barbie. GO ALL OUT,” the AGA event listing urged. We love to see it!

Refinery: The Last of Us

When: October 28, 2023, from 9 pm to 2 am

Where: Art Gallery of Alberta — 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square

Tickets: Starting at $45, can be found here