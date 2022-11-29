3 Edmonton restaurants that have closed their doors recently

The restaurant industry in Edmonton has seen many exciting openings, but it can also be a fickle place.

For a number of reasons, even the best and most popular spots close, sometimes without any warning. There have been some sad closures recently that we will miss for a long time, and hope to see them reopen again sometime soon.

Luckily, there are still SO many exceptional restaurants to visit in YEG.

Here are three Edmonton restaurants that closed in the last few months.

This Strathearn-area spot has been in the community for more than 35 years and has become a neighbourhood institution when it comes to fried chicken and fries. It’s a sad closure not just because of how good the food is but because it’s a locally-owned gem that’s been around for decades.

Ralph’s closed in mid-October.

Address: 9508 87th Street NW, Edmonton

Canteen — an adored spot in Edmonton for brunch, dinner, and drinks — officially closed at the end of September.

Known for decadent and boozy brunches and contemporary dinners, this dine-in and contemporary spot has a classic menu with something for everyone. It’s a loss that will affect many YEG diners who have come to know and love the atmosphere here.

Address: 10522 124th Street, Edmonton

Known for house-made ramen, bao buns, and Japanese small plates, this bar-style restaurant was an OG spot in YEG. It’s a closure that will affect many regular diners who have come to know the food here, especially the customizable ramen bowls.

“We are very sad to inform you that Nudoru will be closing its doors at the end of Sunday, August 21, 2022,” the restaurant stated in a recent Instagram post.

Although not super recent, YEG still feels the loss of this one.

Address: 10532 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton

