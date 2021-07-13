Head on out and get a good cup of coffee and a delicious meal, we searched and found the best brunch spots in Edmonton to check out at least once.

From a grand hollandaise sauce to tasty hashbrowns, the brunch scene in Edmonton is ready to be savoured.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OEB Breakfast Co. (@oeb_breakfast)

From Blue Plate Specials to Breakfast Poutines, OEB Breakfast Co. dishes it out when it comes to plentiful and delicious meals. The Canadian Eh!!! and Holy Crab Benny’s are so, so good.

Address: 56-10240 124 Street, Edmonton

Phone: 780-250-0788

Address: 10174 100A Street, Edmonton

Phone: 587-520-0936

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sugarbowl Cafe (@sugarbowlcafe)

The brunch menu is as sweet as its name, Sugarbowl Cafe’s massive homemade cinnamon bun is the perfect brunch treat. Pair it with their Breakfast Sandwich or the Sugarbowl Benny and you’re golden.

Address: 10922 88 Avenue NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-433-8369

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MEAT (@meat_yeg)

If you love eggs benedict, you should walk, no you should RUN to MEAT for brunch. Highlights include Beef Brisket Benny, Southern Benny, Churro Waffles and Meat Breakfast.

Address: 8216 104 Street Edmonton

Phone: 587-520-6338

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New York Bagel Cafe Edmonton (@newyorkbagelcafe_yeg)

A staple in Edmonton’s brunch scene, New York Bagel Cafe offers pretty much any bagel you can think of, accompanied by delicious sides of egg and buttery hollandaise sauce. Its small setting makes it a desirable, busy place every Sunday morning.

Address: 8430 Gateway Boulevard NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-432-2003

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Little Brick (@littlebrickyeg)

Nestled in the Riverdale neighbourhood, Little Brick and its big red door will welcome you into a unique brunch experience. It’s a bit of a hidden gem, and who doesn’t love an amazing cafe in an amazing old brick house? Try the Breakfast Burrito or Vegan Breakfast Hash.

Address: 10004 90 Street NW Edmonton

Phone: 780-705-1230

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DOSC (@doscrestaurant)

DOSC’s brunch menu will cure any cravings you may have, churning out dishes like Chicken & Cruffles, Hashbowl and A.L.B.E.R.T.A. Toast. Oh yeah, treat yourself from the dessert menu too.

Address: 10190 104 Street NW Edmonton

Phone: 780-540-0606

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Canteen (@canteenyeg)

If you are looking for anything brunch related, Canteen has got it. Even if you are looking for a bit of a different brunch taste, the Shrimp Toast Benedict or the Huevos Canteenos will please the palate.

Address: 10522-124 Street, Edmonton

Phone: 780-485-6125

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Highlevel Diner (@highleveldiner)

Indulge in omelettes, eggs benedict or the breakfast special. The Highlevel Diner serves up the best of Canadian comfort food,

Address: 10912 88 Avenue NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-433-0993

Instagram