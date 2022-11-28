We’re officially heading into December and with the holiday spirit arriving, so will many amazing Edmonton food events.

November was great for YEG diners, but we are ready for the holidays and the fantastic selection of epic food and beverage events continuing into December.

This month has some of the city’s favourite seasonal food events like holiday markets, Christmas brunches, and of course, Ikea’s super popular annual feast. There were many food spots that opened up last month as well, so checking those out should also be on the to-do list.

Here are the best Edmonton food events to check out in December.

Edmonton’s annual festive holiday market not only features family-friendly programming and 120+ rotating local vendors, but also tons of exciting chef-driven food experiences.

When: November 30 to December 18 from 11 am to 6 pm

Where: Fort Edmonton Park

Price: $15 per ticket, $10 for kids aged 6 to 17, and FREE for kids aged 5 and under

This is the eighth annual Christmas Market, and in addition to holiday-themed art, crafts, and Ukrainian goods, there will be a curated menu of Ukrainian food and other food offerings.

When: Saturday, December 3 from 11 am to 3 pm

Where: Suite 100, 10554 – 110th Street NW, Edmonton

Price:

Plant-Based Cooking Classes

If you’re looking to start a journey of healthier eating but just don’t know how to start, then this might be a great class to attend. There’s a new food theme every month, with food samples, and it’s all free to attend.

When: Sunday, December 4 from 2 to 4 pm

Where: Red Willow Community Church — 15 Corriveau Avenue, St. Albert

Price: FREE

This master class tutorial not only offers a chance to learn the art and science of making specialty coffee at home but also to taste it.

It’s just 45 minutes and you’ll learn from a professional barista who will cover the process of grinding, extraction, milk texturing, and latte art.

When: Saturday, December 10 from 1 to 2 pm

Where: Southgate Centre – 5015 111th Street NW, Edmonton



DisEnchanted Market

This is a Disney-inspired and pop culture market, and there’s a holiday-themed edition coming this month. There will be over 100 vendors to explore, meet and greets, and plenty of food to try.

When: Sunday, December 11 from 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Alberta Aviation Museum – 11410 Kingsway NW, Edmonton

Our favourite build-it-yourself furniture giant is once again hosting its Swedish-style Christmas feasts this year, otherwise known as Julbord.

We’re talking about a traditional Swedish holiday smörgåsbord with ham, turkey, meatballs, herring, marinated salmon, potatoes, eggs, crispbread, cheese, and more.

When: December 15 from 5 to 8 pm

Where: 1311 102nd Street NW, Edmonton

Price: $24.99 per person (Ikea Family pricing is $19.99) and $9.99 for kids 12 and under.

Dining in the Dark: Christmas Edition

This Dining in the Dark Christmas Edition experience is coming to Stanhope Eatery & Bar.

Guests will have a unique night out of enjoying a meal while blindfolded, leaving them in the dark the entire time. This is from the same team bringing other one-of-a-kind events, like the upcoming Potion Putt.

When: December 15 and 22 at 7 pm

Where: Stanhope Eatery & Bar – 4208 Calgary Trail NW, Edmonton

Price: Starting at $85

The Hazeldean Christmas Dash Market

Hosted at The Hazeldean Community Artisan Market, this festival food event is going to have tons of last-minute gift ideas and stocking stuffers, but also food vendors which are always the best part about Christmas markets.

When: Saturday and Sunday, December 17 and 18, from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 9630 66th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Price: By donation

VIP Buffet & Beer

The Canadian Icehouse is the hot new spot in the Ice District, and this event is the chance to experience it VIP-style.

There will be beer, a buffet, a chance to skip the line before the rush of the night, and a list of feature beverages. It should make for a pretty good party and start to the night.

When: Sunday, December 18 from 4 to 7 pm

Where: The Canadian Icehouse – 10332 103rd Street NW, Edmonton

Price: $30 per ticket

Turkey Dinner To Go

Don’t feel like going to work in the kitchen on Christmas Eve this year?

Then grab this turkey dinner to go with all the fixings. It might seem expensive

When: Saturday, December 24 from 12 to 5 pm

Where: Marriott Edmonton South Conference Centre – 4404 Gateway Boulevard NW, Edmonton

Price: $425

Christmas Celebration Brunch

Running at four different times on Christmas morning, this celebratory brunch isn’t just the chance to eat a holiday dinner without the work, but to do so in the incredible Empire Ballroom.

When: Fairmont Hotel Macdonald – 10065 100th Street NW, Edmonton

Where: Sunday, December 25, 2022

Price: $72.19 – $145.37