The restaurant industry is always a demanding one, but it’s still very sad to see Edmonton restaurants close their doors.

We know that some eateries inevitably close for different reasons, but it’s still hard to see them go.

Some of these spots plan to be revived with a new concept, while others sadly closed permanently. We wish them all the best and remain thankful for all of the fantastic restaurants and bars in Calgary that we can still walk into and have a great meal.

Here are some notable Edmonton restaurants that closed this winter.

If you ask an Edmontonian where to find the best tacos, there’s a good chance Tres Carnales Taquería will be mentioned. This Mexican restaurant offered up traditional dishes with new, flavourful twists, like the amazing beef brisket taco topped with chiles, spices, and beer.

It’s a closure that will affect many regular diners who have come to adore the food here after an impressive 12 years of service.

“After 12 amazing years of serving #tacosforthepeople, we have made the difficult decision to permanently shut down operations,” the restaurant stated in a recent Instagram post.

Address: 10119 100a Street NW, Edmonton

Milk & Cookies Bakeshop — a popular bakery in Edmonton for cakes, sweet treats, coffee, and cute cookies — officially closed on March 11.

“The last year has been really hard on us,” the restaurant stated in a recent Instagram post.

We will miss this spot and all of the incredible food items the bakery team has created and served over the years, like the made-from-scratch cookie dough, banana bread, custom-made cakes, macarons, cupcakes, and more.

Address: 5532 Calgary Trail NW, Edmonton

Is there another High Dough location we can still enjoy? THANKFULLY yes and it’s amazing. But, the adored Garneau spot in Edmonton officially closed in November.

Known for serving square pies with square slices instead of round and triangular slices with crispy, cheesy, and charred edges, this is a sad loss for the Garneau community.

It’s a loss that will affect many YEG diners in the area, but luckily there is still the new location at 7341 104th Street in Strathcona.

Address: 8424 109th Street NW, Edmonton

