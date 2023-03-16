There are some incredible Edmonton restaurant openings coming up. It’s been an exciting trend in the city that doesn’t seem to be slowing down.

There were so many amazing restaurants that opened this winter, but we are looking ahead to a brighter and warmer season: spring. Many of these new places may even become some of the best places to eat in YEG.

Here are six Edmonton restaurant openings to get excited about this spring.

This will be the third outpost in the YEG area, with the other two being in St. Albert and Sherwood Park. Located in Jagare Ridge, the grand opening for this exciting new spot will happen on Monday, March 20… and it gets even better.

The first 50 guests will be awarded St. Louis’ famous wings on opening day.

Opening sometime in the spring, this new concept is bringing all the tiki-inspired vibes to YEG. There are already several amazing spots to escape to a vacation-like atmosphere in Edmonton, and this new concept aims to be another.

Address: Whyte Avenue

The extensive menu here is full of smoked meats, sauces, sides, sandwiches, and drinks, all available in flexible combos as well as daily deals.

Stay tuned for an official opening date for this Texas-style spot.

Address: 5184 127th Street Edmonton

Crumbl Cookies

This dessert spot serves up the “world’s best chocolate chip cookie” in a famously pink box. There is always a weekly rotating selection of feature cookies as well, featuring six different cookies to choose from.

This Edmonton location in Rabbit Hill will be a first for Canada and it’s opening one early spring.

Japonais Bistro, a very popular Japanese spot in Edmonton, is opening a second location this spring.

This is a place for modern Japanese cuisine with a North American influence, serving lunch, dinner, and drinks.

This new spot will be located in the Windermere community.

Address: 6138 Currents Drive NW, Edmonton

The Lunchbox

The Lunchbox is an exciting new sandwich shop opening sometime in mid-March.

We haven’t seen a menu yet, but a new sandwich shop is always exciting news. We do know that this spot will be serving up “freshly made, hardy, and unique sandwiches with a selection of retro snacks.”

Address: 9707, 110th Street NW, Edmonton

