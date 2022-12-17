The restaurant industry is always a demanding one, but it’s still very sad to see Edmonton restaurants close their doors.

We know that some eateries inevitably close for different reasons, but it’s always hard to see them go.

Some of these spots plan to be revived with a new concept, while others sadly closed permanently. We wish them all the best and remain thankful for all of the fantastic restaurants in Edmonton that we can still walk into and have a great meal.

Here are some notable Edmonton restaurants that closed in the fall of 2022.

The Blue Plate Diner was one of the most popular diners in Edmonton and it officially closing this fall.

Known for serving unique dishes and homemade classics, this neighbourhood spot was a comfortable atmosphere with a creative menu.

This was certainly one of the saddest Edmonton restaurants that closed.

Canteen — an adored spot in Edmonton for brunch, dinner, and drinks — officially closed at the end of September.

Known for decadent and boozy brunches and contemporary dinners, this dine-in spot has a classic menu with something for everyone. It’s a loss that will affect many YEG diners who have come to know and love the atmosphere here.

Address: 10522 124th Street, Edmonton

Known for serving square pies with square slices instead of round and triangular slices with crispy, cheesy, and charred edges, this is a sad loss for the Garneau community.

It’s a loss that will affect many YEG diners in the area, but luckily there is still the new location at 7341 104th Street in Strathcona.

High Dough decided to officially close its doors in mid-November.

Address: 8424 109th Street NW, Edmonton

Ralph’s Handi Mart — a popular food mart in Edmonton for its fried chicken — officially closing in mid-October.

This Strathearn-area spot has been in the community for more than 35 years and has become a neighbourhood institution when it comes to fried chicken and fries. It’s a sad closure not just because of how good the food is, but because it’s a locally-owned gem that’s been around for decades.

Address: 9508 87th Street NW, Edmonton

