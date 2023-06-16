There are some incredible Edmonton restaurant openings coming up. It’s been an exciting trend in the city that doesn’t seem to be slowing down.

There were so many amazing restaurants that opened this spring, but we are looking ahead to a brighter and warmer season: spring. Many of these new places may even become some of the best places to eat in YEG.

Here are five Edmonton restaurant openings to get excited about this spring.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bagel Bar (@bagelbar.yeg)

The Bagel Bar, a popular pre-order-only pop-up bagel concept, is opening its first store soon.

“We can’t wait to welcome you!” the team stated in a recent Instagram post. It’ll be opening soon, somewhere on the South side, on 99th Street.

Address: South side on 99th Street

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolly’s Cocktail Bar (@dollyscocktails)

We haven’t seen a menu yet, but the food should be interesting, and the cocktails are guaranteed to be creative and delicious.

The atmosphere and vibe of the room appear to be fun, bright, pink, and inspired by the pop art retro feel of the ’90s.

Address: 9902 109th Street, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by lloydspattydistro (@lloydspattydistro)

Lloyd’s Patty Distro, a popular Jamaican patty spot, is opening soon in Edmonton.

Lloyd’s is a Calgary spot (located at 202, 255 28th Street SE) that has been serving up these national treasures for years. There are four different options on the no-frills menu, which makes it simple and easy to order and enjoy.

Stay tuned for an official opening date for this highly anticipated (and mouth-watering) new food spot. Hopefully, it’s this summer!

Address: 10534 111th Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baekjeong Korean BBQ House (@baekjeong_edmonton)

Baekjeong Korean BBQ House, an extremely fun, popular, and high-quality restaurant, is opening a new Edmonton location this summer.

This will be just the second YEG spot for the much-loved brand, arriving in the growing and vibrant Mayfield Common area.

Address: Mayfield Common

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BeaverTails (@beavertails)

Opening soon, this new outpost will be located at 10534 82nd Avenue. It’s an exciting addition to the vibrant area with many great places to grab a bite. It’ll be nice to have this right here in YEG and not just crave it every time we make the trip to Banff.

Stay tuned for openings announcements, but we’re hoping it’s summertime.

Address: 10534 82nd Avenue, Edmonton

Instagram