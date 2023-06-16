Edmonton restaurant openings to look forward to this summer
There are some incredible Edmonton restaurant openings coming up. It’s been an exciting trend in the city that doesn’t seem to be slowing down.
There were so many amazing restaurants that opened this spring, but we are looking ahead to a brighter and warmer season: spring. Many of these new places may even become some of the best places to eat in YEG.
Here are five Edmonton restaurant openings to get excited about this spring.
Bagel Bar
The Bagel Bar, a popular pre-order-only pop-up bagel concept, is opening its first store soon.
“We can’t wait to welcome you!” the team stated in a recent Instagram post. It’ll be opening soon, somewhere on the South side, on 99th Street.
Address: South side on 99th Street
Dolly’s Cocktail Bar
We haven’t seen a menu yet, but the food should be interesting, and the cocktails are guaranteed to be creative and delicious.
The atmosphere and vibe of the room appear to be fun, bright, pink, and inspired by the pop art retro feel of the ’90s.
Address: 9902 109th Street, Edmonton
Lloyd’s Patty Distro
Lloyd’s Patty Distro, a popular Jamaican patty spot, is opening soon in Edmonton.
Lloyd’s is a Calgary spot (located at 202, 255 28th Street SE) that has been serving up these national treasures for years. There are four different options on the no-frills menu, which makes it simple and easy to order and enjoy.
Stay tuned for an official opening date for this highly anticipated (and mouth-watering) new food spot. Hopefully, it’s this summer!
Address: 10534 111th Street NW, Edmonton
Baekjeong Korean BBQ House
Baekjeong Korean BBQ House, an extremely fun, popular, and high-quality restaurant, is opening a new Edmonton location this summer.
This will be just the second YEG spot for the much-loved brand, arriving in the growing and vibrant Mayfield Common area.
Address: Mayfield Common
Beavertails
Opening soon, this new outpost will be located at 10534 82nd Avenue. It’s an exciting addition to the vibrant area with many great places to grab a bite. It’ll be nice to have this right here in YEG and not just crave it every time we make the trip to Banff.
Stay tuned for openings announcements, but we’re hoping it’s summertime.
Address: 10534 82nd Avenue, Edmonton