The Bagel Bar, a popular pre-order-only pop-up bagel concept, is opening its first store soon.

“We can’t wait to welcome you!” the team stated in a recent Instagram post. It’ll be opening soon, somewhere on the South side, on 99th Street.

The bagels here are very unique, and not just because they are hand-rolled, boiled, and baked for an incredible consistency… the flavours are also WILD.

The bagel flavours are always changing, but there are always savoury and sweet options. Cheesy everything, cacio e pepe, dill sea salt, toasted coconut, and cinny crunch are all options we’ve seen recently.

There’s even a colourful bagel that has vanilla sprinkles baked right into the dough.

If you’re brave, there has been a hot chili bagel, and if you’re feeling calm, there has been an earl grey bagel as well. It’s always fun seeing what the bakery team can come up with. Of course, there are always cream cheeses to choose from as well, and sometimes even options for sandwiches for bagel Benedicts.

There are also always cookies available, like the mouth-watering ones made with brown butter and chocolate and pecan mini chonks with caramel dip on the side.

Stay tuned for updates on this exciting new bakery opening in YEG.

Bagel Bar

Address: South side on 99th Street

Instagram