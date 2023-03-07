St. Louis Bar & Grill, a popular wing chain known for its “devilishly good” ribs, wings, and sides, is opening a new Edmonton location this month.

This will be the third outpost in the YEG area, with the other two being in St. Alberta and Sherwood Park. Located in Jagare Ridge, the grand opening for this exciting new spot will happen on Monday, March 20… and it gets even better.

The first 50 guests will be awarded St. Louis’ famous wings on opening day.

If you’ve never tried out this spot, think of varieties such as Mississippi Honey BBQ, Chili Lime, and Garlic Parm to name just a few.

“We’re becoming part of game day traditions for thousands of Edmontonians and my partners and I are excited to welcome guests in Jagare Ridge to enjoy a devilishly good time with friends, neighbours, and our friendly staff,” said Talwinder Gill, restaurant owner, in a press release.

So there you have it. Be sure to mark your calendar and head to this spot for wings and a game (there are big screens throughout the space) once it opens.

St. Louis currently operates 70+ restaurants around Ontario, Alberta, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

The brand has plans for 10+ more locations in BC and Alberta by the end of 2023.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by St. Louis Bar & Grill (@stlouiswings)

St. Louis Bar & Grill — Jagare Ridge

Address: 14222 — 28th Avenue SW, Calgary

With files from Hanna McLean