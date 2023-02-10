Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, the world’s largest barbecue concept, recently opened its first Alberta location (and attracted huge lines).

It looks like a new spot won’t be too far behind.

BBQ lovers of Edmonton can celebrate once again with the exciting announcement that a North Edmonton outpost will be opening soon.

With over 550 restaurants in the US and in several countries across the world, this popular barbecue spot has been a welcome addition to YEG. Having another one is great news.

Famous for serving all of the classics, like pulled pork, ribs, and brisket, with all the sides, fixings, sandwiches, and more, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is barbecue heaven.

The first YEG spot, located at 5125 Mullen Road, is an astonishing 2,000 sq ft single-storey space with two bathrooms, an outdoor patio, and enough seating indoors for roughly 40 people.

The extensive menu is full of smoked meats, sauces, sides, sandwiches, and drinks, all available in flexible combos as well as daily deals.

Meats by the pound are great for sharing here, like brisket, pulled pork, burnt ends, or marinated chicken breast, to name a few. All of these meats and more can also be ordered as a sandwich, with different sauces and toppings.

Ribs, wings, and combo plates are also available to enjoy. Sides and fixings are the best part of southern barbecue, and this chain has them all, like waffle fries, baked beans, cabbage slaw, fried okra, onion tanglers, and more.

Stay tuned for an official opening date for this Texas-style spot.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Address: 5184 127th Street Edmonton

Instagram