Tiki Tiki on Whyte is an exciting new tiki bar opening in Edmonton.

Opening sometime in the spring, this new concept is bringing all the tiki-inspired vibes to YEG. There are already several amazing spots to escape to a vacation-like atmosphere in Edmonton, and this new concept aims to be another.

Menu details are being kept under wraps right now, but the menu at this “modern gastropub” will be a fusion of Polynesian flavours. There will also be a raw bar, craft cocktails, and delicious food from the “God of Fire.”

There will surely be plenty of tiki-inspired cocktails, which may include pina coladas, mojitos, and more. There will also be a massive selection of all kinds of rum to try. The team has already teased the twist on two classics you’ll find here with the Mai Tai Martini.

“We have amazing news to share with you that Tiki-Tiki will once again come back to Edmonton as the original one did back in 1970 and it’s coming with a fresh and exciting take on tiki culture .. stay tuned for your holiday escape of ‘fire, ice, and flavour,'” the bar stated in an Instagram post.

Tiki Tiki on Whyte

Address: Whyte Avenue

