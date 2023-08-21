9 Edmonton food events happening this week: August 21 to 27
July was fun, but August has consistently been a seriously great month of amazing Edmonton food events.
This month has some of the city’s favourite seasonal food events like food bike tours and trivia nights. There were many food spots that are opening up in August as well, so checking those out should also be on the to-do list.
- You might also like:
- 5 best places to get healthy fast food in Edmonton
- 7 best Chinese restaurants in Edmonton you need to check out
- RIP List: 14 notable Edmonton restaurant closures we saw in 2022
Here are the best Edmonton food events to check out this week in August.
The Common’s Street Car Event
This summer, you can enjoy some beer and incredible food while riding the streetcar atop the High Level Bridge.
When: Every Thursday until October 26, 2023
Where: 9910 109th Street, Edmonton
Price: $59.77; buy tickets here
Food Bike Tours
The Food Bike Tours, an exciting culinary adventure that uses the bicycle as the mode of transportation, is kicking off in Edmonton soon. There are many different ones, from Donut Bike Tours to Farmers’ Markets Tours, all running on various dates from now until October.
When: Various dates
Where: Various locations
Alberta Avenue District Night Markets
Each family-friendly and inclusive market offers different vendors, entertainment, and community partners to check out. There will be tons of vendors to grab a bite to eat, explore local spots, and sit and relax with friends.
For a full rundown of the markets, check it out here.
When: On until September 15
Tuesday Night Trivia at Hudsons Canada’s Pub
View this post on Instagram
Hudsons on Whyte and Tremendous Trivia are collaborating together to host an evening of fun, challenging, and enormously entertaining pub trivia.
When: Every Tuesday starting at 7:30 pm
Where: 10307 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton
Price: FREE
Live Music at Halo
Halo Bar will be having food and drink specials all night while showcasing some great live music every Thursday throughout the month of June.
When: Every Thursday
Where: Halo Bar | Bistro – 4236 36th Street East, Nisku
Price: FREE
Sunday Downtown Farmers’ Market 2023
View this post on Instagram
When: Every Saturday and Sunday
Where: 10305 97th Street NW, Edmonton
Visit the new Stingray bar and restaurant
Stingray offers a traditional Japanese dining experience with modern dishes that are interesting and fun. The atmosphere here allows guests to comfortably dress up or down with as much sushi etiquette as they want to bring. Sashimi, handrolls, cocktails, and more are all on the menu to explore and enjoy.
Address: 9682 142nd Street NW, Edmonton
Edmonton International Fringe Festival
This is the largest, longest-running Fringe Theatre Festival in North America, which means tons of familiar and new food vendors will be available to try.
Where: Fringe Theatre Arts Barns — 10330 84th Avenue NW, Edmonton
When: August 17 to 27, 2023
Bastid’s BBQ
Bastid’s BBQ, an all-evening event filled with BBQ, shows, and dancing, is returning to Edmonton this summer.
This unmissable event will feature a lineup of Edmonton’s top talent, and famed international performers, like DJ Skratch Bastid.
Where: Home and Away – 10363 104th Street NW, Edmonton
When: Saturday, August 26 from 3 to 10 pm
Price: $28.42 to $33.99; buy tickets here