Bastid’s BBQ, an all-evening event filled with BBQ, shows, and dancing, is returning to Edmonton this summer.

This unmissable event will feature a lineup of Edmonton’s top talent, and famed international performers, like DJ Skratch Bastid.

Located at Home and Away, this one-day BBQ fest will feature nonstop music designed to dance to the entire time, but that’s when you’re not enjoying the delicious BBQ being cooked right on the spot.

An 18+ event, early bird tickets are on sale right now for the big day happening on Saturday, August 26, from 3 to 10 pm.

As one of Canada’s most in-demand DJs and producers, Skratch Bastid (the host) should put on one incredible show. This is one block party and BBQ hoedown you will not want to miss. Monkey Shoulder Whiskey has also partnered up with the event to serve up exciting cocktails for event-goers.

There are some pretty amazing food events coming up in Edmonton and this is certainly one to look forward to.

Situated in the Ice District just minutes from Rogers Arena, Home and Away features sporty comfort fare with fun twists, including inventive tacos, burgers, pizzas, hot dogs, mac and cheese, and so much more.

Tickets to the YEG show aren’t on sale yet, but stay tuned because these tickets always sell quickly! Or… you could also drive down to YYC and enjoy the festivities during the Calgary Stampede.

Bastid’s BBQ

Where: Home and Away – 10363 104th Street NW, Edmonton

When: Saturday, August 26 from 3 to 10 pm

Price: $28.42 to $33.99; buy tickets here

