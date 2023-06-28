Looking for the best Chinese restaurants in Edmonton?

There are plenty of places to explore the flavours of China right here in YEG.

From sizzling spicy Szechuan to amazing dim sum, you can treat your tastebuds to a range of Chinese food.

Here are seven of the best Chinese restaurants in Edmonton that you should definitely check out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YunShang Rice Noodle 云尚米线 (@yunshangricenoodle)

Some of the most popular noodle dishes here are the Spicy & Sour Rice Noodle Soup with Beef and Enoki Mushroom, the Chinese Sauerkrant Fish Noodle Soup, and the Tomato Rice Noodle Soup With Beef Slices.

Address: 10167 109th Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tasty House Chinese & Japanese Noodle Restaurant (@tastyhousenoodle)

The concept of this spot is a Chinese and Japanese noodle restaurant, and it’s located in the University of Alberta area. It’s perfect for students and worth the trip over for everyone else.

There are both Japanese ramen bowls and Chinese noodle dishes, but also appetizers, rice dishes, specialty items, and SO many different kinds of drinks.

Address: 11113 87th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 852 Hong Kong Cafe (@852hkcafeyeg)

Chinese food has always been a popular takeout option because it’s delicious and it travels extremely well.

This spot is one of the best for Chinese food in Edmonton, and it has a value takeout menu with delicious items at a great price. Any order placed containing three or more items, such as the Peking-style pork chops, braised tofu, or deep-fried pork ribs with peach, will also come with rice, a choice of soup, and a mango dessert.

Address: 3040 Calgary Trail NW Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton Eats📍 (@edmonton.food)

This is an incredibly well-known spot in downtown YEG with a huge menu specializing in authentic Chinese food dishes.

Address: 11235 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Lingnan (@thelingnan)

This spot has been a staple of the city since the 1940s. You don’t last that long without consistently being one of the best Chinese restaurants in Edmonton.

Address: 10582 104th Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram

Jumbo Dim Sum

There needs to be a spot on the list that specializes in dim sum and this bustling, massive space is our go-to.

Address: 10451 170th Street NW, Edmonton

Facebook

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Homestead Coworking (@homesteadyeg)

This doubles as also one of the best bars in the city.

Besides offering a dim sum brunch, plenty of small eats like the peach shrimp or the tangerine meatballs, and a long list of mains that include fun dishes with fried rice, noodles, and more, it’s really the dumplings that make this space so special.

Address: 10524 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

Instagram