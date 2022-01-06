We love fast food because of how convenient it is, especially when we’re busy and on the go, but it’s not always the healthiest.

For those searching for a greener meal, Edmonton has some of the best salads, smoothies, and bowls that are sold quickly and over the counter.

Here are the best spots for healthy fast food in Edmonton.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hula Poké (@hulapoke)

There are only good vibes at Hula, with its bright and tasty menu inspired by the poke flavours of Hawaii. Here, you simply choose a protein, a base, and the flavour you want, each with a unique sauce and an array of fresh vegetables.

Address: University of Alberta – 8900 – 114 Street, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Greenhouse Health Eatery (@greenhouseeatz)

Created by both registered dieticians and professional chefs, the food here really is nutritious and delicious. At The Greenhouse Health Food Eatery, customers can get nutritious takeout meals, express meals to go from the prep market, and even indulge in some take-home salad dressings in a jar.

Address: 8623 112 St NW, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @kbandcompany

Kb and Company is a fast-casual cafe serving up local, organic, and plant-based healthy foods. Feel free to sit and enjoy your meal in their inviting, well-lit space, or easily take it to go in minutes.

Address: Fox One Tower – 10224 104 Street NW, Edmonton

Address: 5244 Windermere Blvd, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by dirtbelly (@dirtbellygreens)

Dirt Belly is a vegetarian-centric menu of healthy food options, with the hope of staying as close to the earth and the garden as possible. There are plenty of fresh salads and warm bowls to choose from here, as well as specialty sweet teas made in-house.

Address: 5015 111 St NW #921, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NEO JUICERY (@neojuicery)

Specializing in cold-pressed juices and elixirs, Neo Juicery uses organically grown ingredients to make its products. With juices designed for all types of moods, needs, and tastes, this is about as quick as healthy on the go can get.

Address: 10062 151 St NW, Edmonton

Instagram