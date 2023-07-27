There are some incredible Edmonton restaurant openings coming up. It’s been an exciting trend in the city that doesn’t seem to be slowing down.

In August, several exciting new Edmonton restaurants, bars, and food spots will open their doors, from fried chicken joints to new burger spots. Many of these new places may even become some of the best places to eat in YEG.

Here are four Edmonton restaurant and bar openings to get excited about this month.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Odd Burger – Vegan Fast Food (@oddburgerfastfood)

Odd Burger, one of the fastest-growing vegan fast-food chains in the country, is finally set to open its first Edmonton location soon. Founded in Ontario in 2014, Odd Burger is one of the world’s first vegan fast-food chains. It offers a menu of burgers, salads, wraps, desserts, and shakes.

Address: 336 Mayfield Common NW, Edmonton

Instagram

“We are very close but I finally learned my lesson on giving exact dates till I know exactly,” the team stated in an Instagram post. “In the coming days, I will have some more information. We can’t wait to see you all soon. Thank you for all your support.”

Address: 10807 Castle Downs Road, Edmonton

Facebook

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Prosciutteria YEG (@lapyeg)

Located in downtown YEG on 109th Street, this soon-to-be foodie destination will have a menu featuring fine wines, charcuterie, premium prosciutto, cheese, fresh bread, pastries, and on-demand sandwiches.

Address: Downtown YEG on 109th Street

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BeaverTails (@beavertails)

Opening soon, this new outpost on 82nd Avenue is an exciting addition to the vibrant area that’s already filled with many great places to grab a bite. It’ll be nice to have this right here in YEG and not just crave it every time we make the trip to Banff.

Will it be open in August? We aren’t sure, but our fingers are tightly crossed.

Address: 10534 82nd Avenue, Edmonton

Instagram