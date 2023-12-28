It was a busy year for Edmonton restaurants, with huge stars making the rounds and visiting spots all over the city.

From rock stars to athletes, here are the biggest celebrity restaurant sightings and shoutouts in Edmonton over the last year.

Travis Barker

Iconic Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker was spotted checking out some vegan eats in Edmonton over the summer.

Barker, who was in town with the band to play a huge show at Rogers Place, stopped by The Buckingham, an all-vegan bar while he was in town.

Jonas Brothers

Disney channel legends the Jonas Brothers took time out from their packed schedule to grab some brunch at Edmonton spot Pip.

The Jo Bros were playing at Rogers Place and were even spotted at an Oilers game while they were in town.

Nickelback

Alberta’s very own Nickelback also gave shoutouts to some of their favourite Edmonton spots earlier this year while at the Junos.

Lead singer and guitarist Chad Kroeger revealed that his favourite YEG restaurant is Burger Baron, and if you’re curious as to what a rockstar orders, it’s the mushroom bacon cheeseburger.

Connor McDavid

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid also took some time at the Juno Awards to share some of his favourite Edmonton restaurants.

“Allegro is really good, Vivo, Uccellino is really good as well,” McDavid told Daily Hive.

“Edmonton has got a really good restaurant scene, super underrated, it’s something that I definitely learned when I moved here.”