The Samosa Club: New Indian street food spot to open in Edmonton

Edmonton will soon be home to a brand-new restaurant serving up an array of Indian street food.

The Samosa Club is expected to open up in Edmonton next year offering a range of Indian eats and a whole lot of samosas.

While there isn’t much known about the new spot just yet, the restaurant told Dished that the menu will offer a “diverse range of authentic Indian street food” focusing on samosas.

The restaurant is expected to open in 2024, but the official opening date has yet to be announced.

Stay tuned for more information on this exciting addition to Edmonton’s food scene.

The Samosa Club

