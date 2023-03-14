Connor McDavid just spilled on his favourite Edmonton restaurants

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid hit the red carpet for the Juno Awards at Rogers Place on Monday, and he dished on his favourite restaurants in the city.

McDavid was in attendance as a presenter for last night’s show, presenting Alberta-born rock band Nickelback with their induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

Daily Hive caught up with McDavid on the red carpet and asked him about his favourite restaurants to visit in YEG. Naturally, his choices were fantastic.

“Allegro is really good, Uccellino is really good as well,” McDavid said.

“Edmonton has got a really good restaurant scene, super underrated, it’s something that I definitely learned when I moved here.”

McDavid’s first restaurant he mentioned, Allegro Italian Kitchen, is located at 9650 142nd Street.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allegro Italian Kitchen (@allegro95th)

Its hours of operation vary for what you are looking for, with lunch running from 11:30 am to 2 pm Monday to Friday and dinner from 5 pm to 10 pm Monday to Saturday. The restaurant is closed on Sundays.

The second restaurant McDavid mentioned, Uccellino, is located at 10349 Jasper Avenue.

The Uccellino menu is touted as “traditional in its structure, modern in its execution,” with its Antipasti being designed to share, along with its Primi and Secondi dishes being suitable for one person, though they “encourage everyone to order and share a number of dishes to sample the greatest number of flavours.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uccellino (@uccellinoyeg)

The restaurant is open for in-house dining and take-out from Wednesday to Sunday from 5 pm and is open until 9:30 pm. It is also closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

So, there you have it.

If you ever dine at these two restaurants, you may be in the company of the one and only Connor McDavid.

Honestly, we are still curious whether or not McDavid has hit up Campio to try the delicious pizza that is named after him. That’s a must-try!