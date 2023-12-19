6 Edmonton restaurants that locals would love to see reopen

The restaurant industry can be a tricky one, and sometimes not even the most iconic spots are able to weather the demands.

After a sad string of closures in Edmonton’s food scene, we asked Edmontonians which shuttered restaurants they’d love to see make a comeback in the city.

From US chains to some YEG staples, here are some of the restaurants locals are hoping to see again.

Hardware Grill

This iconic Edmonton spot closed its doors at 97th Street and Jasper Avenue in 2019 after more than 20 years. The restaurant was even featured in the food guide Where to Eat in Canada.

Blue Plate Diner was one of Edmonton’s most popular diners, serving up delicious diner fare for breakfast, brunch, and lunch and had been open for over 18 years.

However, the spot sadly announced it would be closing its doors in August 2023. We’ll miss the maple walnut French toast.

Red Robin

American burger chain Red Robin used to have several Edmonton locations, but unfortunately, the restaurant left Alberta in 2019. However, it’s one spot Edmontonians still pine for.

One location at Whitemud Crossing has since been reopened as family-friendly restaurant The Varsity.

Shojo Izakaya

Shojo Izakaya, a Japanese-inspired restaurant and bar, announced it had made the “difficult decision” to close its doors in October 2023, but locals are still feeling the sting.

“We opened our doors just a few months before losing momentum to the pandemic. While momentum has come back, things just haven’t been quite the same since,” the restaurant explained in a Facebook post.

The spot served up noodle dishes, sushi, and more.

One of Edmonton’s most loved spots for Mexican cuisine, Tres Carnales, announced it would shut down in January 2023 after 12 years of service.

The restaurant was known for having so many delicious dishes, from beef brisket tacos to its Papas Fritas Especiales with fried potatoes smothered with meat, crema, queso, and salsa.

La Boule Patisserie & Bakery

For incredible baked goods, La Boule was an Edmonton staple. However, after five years in business, the much-loved bakery announced it would close for good in August 2022.

The spot served up delicious gruyere croissants, raspberry eclairs, lemon tarts, and so much more.