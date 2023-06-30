Blink-182's Travis Barker spotted at a vegan bar in Edmonton

A pretty famous face was seen at a vegan bar in Edmonton on Wednesday night.

Travis Barker, drummer for Blink-182, briefly stopped in at The Buckingham on Whyte Avenue. He was spotted by an eagle-eyed fan who told Sonic 102.9 he stopped in for a few minutes before leaving.

Barker is well-known for his vegan lifestyle and is involved with a vegan restaurant in Calabasas, California, named Crossroads Kitchen. It makes sense that out of any place he could have visited in the city, it’s a vegan bar that plays host to some pretty decent punk shows.

Blink-182 played an electrifying set last night at Rogers Place.

Barker wasn’t the only band member to be spotted around the city. Bassist Mark Hoppus spent yesterday afternoon before the show cuddling some puppies from Zoe’s Animal Rescue, resulting in some pretty adorable photos.

It feels like they were only here for a blink of an eye.