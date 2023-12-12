Denny's just opened a brand-new 24/7 location in Edmonton

If you love a 24/7 breakfast scenario, you’re in luck.

Edmonton has just got a brand-new Denny’s, and it’s open around the clock, which is incredible news for breakfast-for-dinner fans.

Denny’s new Windermere location has just opened at 5094 Windermere Boulevard, just a stone’s throw away from Ambleside, and it’s perfect for busy shoppers or those heading in and out of downtown Edmonton.

As you’d expect, the new spot serves all your favourite diner classics.

Edmontonians will be able to get their hands on Denny’s signature slams, stacks of pancakes, sandwiches, coffee and more from the new outpost 24/7.

Don’t miss out on dessert either, with Hershey’s Chocolate Pancake Puppies, cheesecake and pie by the slice all on offer.

Enjoy, YEG!

Address: #18, 5094 Windermere Boulevard, Edmonton

