It’s not every day that you’ll spot your childhood icons out for brunch, but that’s exactly what happened at one Edmonton restaurant.

The Jonas Brothers, who were performing at Rogers Place in Edmonton earlier this week, were spotted out for brunch at an iconic Edmonton spot, Pip.

In an Instagram story, the restaurant confirmed that the pop trio had made some time in their busy schedule to stop by for brunch.

“We were Burnin’ Up having the Jonas Brothers at brunch today,” Pip said, sharing a cute image of Joe, Nick and Kevin alongside staff.

Dished was told that the brothers were “very nice.”

“It was fun and we were very excited to have them in,” a Pip representative told Dished.

While it’s not known what the Jo Bros ordered on their visit, with a menu including short rib eggs benedict, quinoa breakfast bowls, and Dutch baby pancakes, they certainly had some delicious options to choose from.

Pip wasn’t the Jonas Brother’s only stop in Edmonton either, as they were also spotted at an Oilers game decked out in jerseys.

Address: 10335 – 83rd Avenue NW, Edmonton

