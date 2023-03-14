Chad Kroeger of Nickleback hits up this restaurant every time he's in Edmonton

The iconic Alberta-born rock band Nickleback hit the red carpet for the Juno Awards at Rogers Place on Monday, and they dished about their favourite restaurant in Edmonton.

Nickleback was at the ceremony to perform and also be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, and we caught up with them on the red carpet.

When asked what their favourite restaurant in Edmonton was, lead singer and guitarist Chad Kroeger was quick to name a favourite location.

“For Edmonton, it’s the Burger Baron. Mushroom bacon cheeseburger at the Burger Baron on, I think it’s on 118th, it’s just down the street from the old arena. I would never ever come to Edmonton without stopping at the Burger Baron.”

“Look how excited he is right now,” bandmate and guitarist Ryan Peake quipped when Kroger was asked the question.

“Peters’ is good too,” Peake and Kroger added, with the original Peters’ Drive-In opening in Calgary in 1964, before eventually expanding to Red Deer and Edmonton in recent years.

There are four Burger Baron locations in Edmonton, but the one the Nickleback lead is a fan of is located at 7920 118th Avenue NW.

While on the red carpet, we also chatted with Oilers captain Connor McDavid, and he revealed the restaurants he likes to hit up in Edmonton, too.