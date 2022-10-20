This is a great city for dining, with many incredible dishes and items you need to try at least once, and the past 30 days saw the opening of many great new restaurants in Edmonton.

The hard part is knowing which places are worthwhile, especially with so many wonderful restaurants already established throughout the city. YEG has some fantastic restaurants, but new ones always offer an exciting culinary adventure.

Lucky for you, we’ve made a list to make the most out of your next dining experience.

These are the recently opened new restaurants in Edmonton that you must try, from sandwich shops to burger joints.

With one spot already at 7904b 104th Street NW, this new downtown outpost is located at 10145 104th Street NW.

Known for its menu filled with various flavours of Korean fried chicken, sides, salads, and beer, this is an exciting new addition to the growing KFC brand.

Address: 10145 104th Street NW, Edmonton

Specializing in these tasty sandwiches, small bites, and pho noodle soup, this is a family-owned Vietnamese restaurant serving authentic recipes in YEG.

Address: 11765 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

Boardwalk Fries Burgers Shakes, a very popular burger chain inspired by the summer vibes of the world-famous Ocean City Boardwalk, just opened a new location in Edmonton.

From the Boardwalk Classic to the Hawaiian topped with lettuce, tomatoes, teriyaki grilled pineapple, cheddar, and mayo, there are six different burgers on the menu here. There are also several options for chicken, fish, and veggie burgers.

Address: 2578 Guardian Road NW, Calgary

Located at 184 Mistatim Road, this marks the third location for the casual dine-in restaurant, with the other two in downtown and the Windermere community.

Available for lunch and dinner, Khazana has become well known for its delicious dine-in-only meal combos, a specialty fusion line with Eastern flavours, and several Indian-inspired pizzas.

Address: 184 Mistatim Road NW, Edmonton

The main dishes here are served with two pieces of mandu, kimchi, plain rice, and seaweed beef soup. Bulgogi bibimbap, ramen bowls, spicy pork, and spicy chicken doshirak are just a few options available here.

The spot also offers tteokgalbi, an authentic dish made of grilled short rib patties that are minced and pounded to perfection.

Address: 10335A 100th Avenue NW, Edmonton

