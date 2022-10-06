Miss Korea Cafe is an exciting new restaurant specializing in breakfast and lunch items.

Located at 10335A 100th Avenue NW, this Korean cafe is open Monday to Friday from 7 am to 4 pm, serving all kinds of traditional dishes.

There is also a full espresso menu here alongside croffles, the trendy combo of croissants and waffles, with available toppings like ice cream and caramel sauce. If bubble tea is your thing, there’s that too, with flavours like brown sugar, strawberry, and mango.

The main dishes here are served with two pieces of mandu, kimchi, plain rice, and seaweed beef soup. Bulgogi bibimbap, ramen bowls, spicy pork, and spicy chicken doshirak are just a few options available here.

The spot also offers tteokgalbi, an authentic dish made of grilled short rib patties that are minced and pounded to perfection.

From a Seoul Fried Chicken restaurant to Dookbaeki, a spot for hot stone plates and bowls, there have been some incredible Korean restaurants that have opened recently.

Available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery, this new cafe concept is certainly worth checking out.

Miss Korea Cafe

Address: 10335A 100th Avenue NW, Edmonton

