5 Edmonton food events happening this week: October 17 to 23

Fall is officially here, and that means some extremely cool Edmonton food events are coming up.

The weather is still great, and the fantastic selection of epic food and beverage events continuing into next month looks even better.

This week has some of the city’s favourite fall food events like massive steak dinners, haunted festivals, and ghostly pub tours.

Here are the best Edmonton food events to check out this week in October.

Just in time for Halloween!

This is a ghost tour and a pub crawl all wrapped into one spooky evening.

An experienced storyteller will lead you to two different pubs, telling stories about ghosts, hauntings, murders, and mysteries. Expect reserved seating and discounts as well at both of the pubs you will stop at.

Grab tickets…if you dare.

When: Every Friday and Saturday, from 6 pm to 8 pm

Where: 10322 83rd Avenue, Edmonton

Price: $32.85

DARK is an Edmonton haunted festival, featuring terrifying experiences, but also local food trucks, themed cocktails, and a live DJ spinning spooky songs and beats.

When: October 7 to 30, from 7 to 11 pm

Where: Fort Edmonton Park

Price: $45

40 oz Steak Night

This two-night-only event is the biggest steak party of the year for The Canadian Brewhouse.

The dinner includes a huge 40 oz hand-cut ribeye steak, starter salad, seasonal vegetables, mashed potatoes and gravy, cheese toast, and a welcome dangle.

When: October 21 and 22, starting at 6 pm

Where: The Canadian Brewhouse – 101 Saint Albert Trail #50, St. Albert

Price: $60.20 per ticket

Drag Brunch – A Halloween Extravaganza!

This drag brunch will not only have delicious food and amazing service but some fantastically spooky performances.

This 18+ event includes brunch and performances by Mars Dawn, Stretcher Hymen, Artasia, and Romulus, with music from DJ Foreplay.

When: Saturday, October 22 from 11 am to 1:30 pm

Where: Central Social Hall – 10909 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

Price: $38.15 – $48.76 per ticket

Alice in Wonderland Tea Party

This tea party is for families, with fun activities, food, and door prizes!