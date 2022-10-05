Khazana Restaurant, a popular Indian restaurant that’s been operating in Edmonton since 1998, has opened a new location.

Located at 184 Mistatim Road, this marks the third location for the casual dine-in restaurant, with the other two in downtown and the Windermere community.

Available for lunch and dinner, Khazana has become well known for its delicious dine-in-only meal combos, a specialty fusion line with Eastern flavours, and several Indian-inspired pizzas.

The menu here is massive, with appetizers like chilli chicken, as well as many soups, salads, and desserts.

Dishes like the tandoori murgh, which is chicken marinated in yogurt and over 20 spices, are cooked inside of a traditional clay oven. The Goan fish curry, made with mustard seeds and curry leaves, is prepared in a clay pot.

With 10 different options, there are loads of vegetarian options, like the dum aloo gobhi with broiled potatoes and cauliflower covered in sauce.

What’s super exciting about this new North location, is that there is an exclusive Indo-Chinese fusion menu with some pretty delicious-sounding dishes on it, like the fire wings, served on a mini grill you can cook right at the table.

If you’ve never been here before, here’s one more opportunity to give it a try.

Khazana Restaurant

Address: 184 Mistatim Road NW, Edmonton

