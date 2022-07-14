This is a great city for dining, with many incredible dishes and items you need to try at least once, and the past 30 days saw the opening of many great new restaurants in Edmonton.

The hard part is knowing which places are worthwhile, especially with so many wonderful restaurants already established throughout the city.

Lucky for you, we’ve tried them to take the risk out of your next dining experience.

These are the recently opened new restaurants in Edmonton that you must try, from an ice cream shop to a pizza place and even a popular mega chain restaurant.

EVEL Drinks + Eats is a new spot in Edmonton for specialty drinks, unique food, desserts, and more.

Mojitos, lemonade, slushy bubble teas, and original creations with yogurts, sparkling sodas, or fresh fruit all make these drinks so special. The Starstruck cocktail comes infused with cotton candy, pop rocks, and lemon/lime.

There are three mainstay bao buns on the menu, and they’re not your average ones. There is a sweet and spicy mushroom, a southwest chicken, and a pork tocino bao, made with a sweet Filipino marinade, tomatoes, green onions, egg crumble, mayo, and a chicharron-crumbled pork rind for an added crunch.

Address: 8716 109th Street NW, Edmonton

Making one-of-a-kind ice cream, Twice Cream has flavours inspired by desserts and ingredients from all over the world.

Some bold flavours on the menu include dark cherry lemon curd, rose saffron pistachio, maple butter slated walnut, and Brazilian-Canadian coffee.

Address: 10983 127th Street NW, Edmonton

