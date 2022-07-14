Best new restaurants in Edmonton you have to check out soon
This is a great city for dining, with many incredible dishes and items you need to try at least once, and the past 30 days saw the opening of many great new restaurants in Edmonton.
The hard part is knowing which places are worthwhile, especially with so many wonderful restaurants already established throughout the city.
Lucky for you, we’ve tried them to take the risk out of your next dining experience.
These are the recently opened new restaurants in Edmonton that you must try, from an ice cream shop to a pizza place and even a popular mega chain restaurant.
EVEL Drinks + Eats
EVEL Drinks + Eats is a new spot in Edmonton for specialty drinks, unique food, desserts, and more.
Mojitos, lemonade, slushy bubble teas, and original creations with yogurts, sparkling sodas, or fresh fruit all make these drinks so special. The Starstruck cocktail comes infused with cotton candy, pop rocks, and lemon/lime.
There are three mainstay bao buns on the menu, and they’re not your average ones. There is a sweet and spicy mushroom, a southwest chicken, and a pork tocino bao, made with a sweet Filipino marinade, tomatoes, green onions, egg crumble, mayo, and a chicharron-crumbled pork rind for an added crunch.
Address: 8716 109th Street NW, Edmonton
Twice Cream Ice Cream Shop
Making one-of-a-kind ice cream, Twice Cream has flavours inspired by desserts and ingredients from all over the world.
Some bold flavours on the menu include dark cherry lemon curd, rose saffron pistachio, maple butter slated walnut, and Brazilian-Canadian coffee.
Address: 10983 127th Street NW, Edmonton
P.F. Chang’s
At a whopping 6,000 sq ft, this new outpost will feature an enclosed patio area and be decorated with iconic murals, dynamic design elements, and stunning statues, like the large golden horse that will greet the guests.
Well-known for the exciting style of the wok-cooking method, some of the most popular made-from-scratch dishes the residents of Edmonton can look forward to trying are Chang’s Spicy Chicken, Mongolian Beef, Chang’s Lettuce Wraps, Sushi, and so much more.
Address: 6303 Currents Drive NW, Edmonton
Leopard Pizza
This new joint serves up sourdough pizza, craft beer, natural wine, cocktails on tap, and soft-serve ice cream.
Pizza creations include classics like the Margherita and Hawaiian, but made with flare, like caramelizing the pineapple in IPA beer.
The tartiflette pizza sounds absolutely incredible, made with a bechamel sauce, Kennebec potato, appenzeller, fontina, pancetta, and onion.
Address: #170, 14053 West Block Drive, Edmonton
El Mero Mero Taqueria
While the truck has a fantastic selection of tacos, this new restaurant will have tacos, appetizers, desserts, authentic main dishes, and delicious Mexican-inspired cocktails.
There are 15 different kinds of tacos on the menu at El Mero Mero.
Slow roasted pork in achiote — orange juice and garlic — marinade, cod fried in a spiced batter, and panko coconut breaded shrimp are just a few examples of what you’ll find stuffed into tortillas and steamed in a basket here.
This is definitely one of the best new restaurants in Edmonton.
Address: 12223 156th Street NW, Edmonton
Fuwa Fuwa Edmonton
It’s been a long time coming for Edmonton’s first location, but it’s finally here. This long-awaited opening was first announced in January, so finally, opening the doors is incredibly exciting.
This new outpost is conveniently located on Whyte Avenue at 8103 – 104th Street NW.
These soft and airy pancakes are bouncy and light with toppings that include fresh fruit, decadent chocolate, house-made cream cheeses, and more.
Address: 8103 – 104th Street NW, Edmonton