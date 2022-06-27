Fuwa Fuwa, a Japanese pancake restaurant that has taken Toronto by storm, has finally opened its first-ever store in Edmonton.

It’s been a long time coming for Edmonton’s first location, but it’s finally here. This long-awaited opening was first announced in January, so finally, opening the doors is incredibly exciting.

This new outpost is conveniently located on Whyte Avenue at 8103 – 104th Street NW.

These soft and airy pancakes are bouncy and light with toppings that include fresh fruit, decadent chocolate, house-made cream cheeses, and more.

The name means “fluffy fluffy” in Japanese and the pancakes here are some of the fluffiest you’ll ever try.

The pancakes here are made by whipping egg whites to soft peaks, which is how they get their souffle-like airy quality. Also like a souffle, they are cooked slowly at a low temperature.

It’s a delicate process that combines soufflé and traditional pancake cooking techniques, creating a one-of-a-kind item that Edmonton will lose over.

The Fuwa Fuwa Signature is served with strawberry, blueberry, and banana, but there are also creations like tiramisu, crème brûlée, and matcha and red bean pancakes.

Pancakes are the way to go here, but there are also extravagant waffle dishes, macarons, rolls, crepes, cookies, and even burnt-top cheesecake.

This is very exciting news for pancake lovers of Edmonton. Just a year ago there were only locations in Ontario, and now there are two in Alberta with more opening soon.

Be one of the first people in YEG to check out this trendy new breakfast spot that’s definitely going to become a favourite place for many people.

Fuwa Fuwa Edmonton

Address: 8103 – 104th Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram