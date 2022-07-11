Twice Cream Ice Cream Shop, a new small-batch artisanal concept, just opened in Edmonton.

Bringing a special kind of ice cream to YEG, this is a must-try spot located at 10983 127th Street.

Making one-of-a-kind ice cream, Twice Cream has flavours inspired by desserts and ingredients from all over the world.

Some bold flavours on the menu include dark cherry lemon curd, rose saffron pistachio, maple butter slated walnut, and Brazilian-Canadian coffee.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MICHELLE² | YEG/YYC FOODIES ♥ (@michytwobites)

Fresh ingredients will always be used to make the different flavours, from high-quality nuts to real bananas, all turned and added by hand. There will be no artificial flavouring here.

There are also tasting ice cream plates, affogatos, and rotating flavours, like the vegan banana honeycomb or the candied fennel passionfruit featured this month.

The adorable space is small, with a sunny patio outside that includes a picnic table to enjoy your cone or bowl. On the inside, the team is busy installing cabinets and everything else to get the space ready for service.

Stop by and grab an on-the-go cone or a pint of ice cream to enjoy at home.

Twice Cream Ice Cream Shop

Address: 10983 127th Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram