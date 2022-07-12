EVEL Drinks + Eats, a new spot in Edmonton for specialty drinks, unique food, desserts, and more, has just opened.

Located at 8716 109th Street NW, this new concept has some wild cocktails, unique desserts, and tasty bao buns on the super interesting menu.

The huge selection of unique mocktails and bubble teas includes over 40 different and delicious options.

Mojitos, lemonade, slushy bubble teas, and original creations with yogurts, sparkling sodas, or fresh fruit all make these drinks so special. The Starstruck cocktail comes infused with cotton candy, pop rocks, and lemon/lime.

There are three mainstay bao buns on the menu, and they’re not your average ones.

There is a sweet and spicy mushroom, a southwest chicken, and a pork tocino bao, made with a sweet Filipino marinade, tomatoes, green onions, egg crumble, mayo, and a chicharron-crumbled pork rind for an added crunch.

There are also plenty of featured specials that customers can look forward to trying out every day that makes the menu feel even more eclectic, like the Arroz Caldo — Filipino Chicken Rice Soup recently offered — or the Jelly Fruit Cakes.

If you love trying new food and drinks you might not see anywhere else, then check this new YEG spot out.

EVEL Drinks + Eats

Address: 8716 109th Street NW, Edmonton

