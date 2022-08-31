Hundy, one of the best burger spots in Vancouver, just launched in Edmonton.

This concept started in 2018 as a late-night burger and beer bar operating out of Kitsilano’s Their There coffee shop. Earlier this year, it opened its own store in Vancouver’s Yaletown neighbourhood.

Now, Edmonton can try it out because Hundy has soft-launched a ghost kitchen with all of the menu hits.

Bacon cheeseburgers, hot chicken sandwiches, veggie burgers, and more are all must-try options here. All of the sides are available to order as well, like fries, poutine, and cabbage salad.

The burgers are quite large, smashed to perfection, and topped with fresh ingredients and the signature burger sauce. Items like the Hot Nashville chicken sandwich are topped with turmeric zucchini pickles while the buttermilk fried chicken sandwich has a house-made jalapeño aioli.

Give it a try!

Here’s hoping one opens up for good sometime soon where we can sit and enjoy some excellent wine and cans of beer. If you’ve ever had the chance to visit the Vancouver spot, you know just how special this burger resto is.

Hundy is currently available on delivery apps like UberEats and SkipTheDishes.

