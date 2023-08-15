Little Wolf, a mysterious but exciting new restaurant, is opening soon in Edmonton.

Not much is known about this new concept, but it looks like it’s opening in the spot of the closed-up High Dough pizza location (8424 109th Street NW). We haven’t seen a menu, but the team is excited, and so are the people in the comments.

Will this become one of the best restaurants in YEG? It’s way too early to tell, but our hopes are very high. Commenters on social media are also excited about it.

“What kinda food?” one user asked, to which the restaurant team simply replied, “Good food.”

Stay tuned for a menu update AND an opening date update.

We can’t wait to try this one.

Little Wolf Restaurant

Address: 8424 109th Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram