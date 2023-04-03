Fat Fox is a new ghost kitchen concept that just opened in Edmonton and it aims to be one of the most popular spots for fried chicken in the city.

This is a menu that can be ordered for delivery or picked up at its kitchen location in Sherwood Park (2016 Sherwood Drive).

Fat Fox specializes in Nashville hot chicken, including sandwiches and tenders.

The sandwiches here are made with a buttermilk brined chicken breast on a house-made brioche bun, which is then topped with bread and butter pickles and a jalapeño remoulade.

Each sandwich here comes with a signature vinegar-based kale and cabbage slaw and house fries.

As for the chicken on its own, the thighs come with the same sides and are served stacked on top of house-made Japanese milk bread.

All of the chicken is available in mild, medium, or hot, to suit whatever spice level you’re after.

If you’ve ever tried Nashville hot chicken, you know how exciting it is to have another spot to choose from. Next time you’re feeling spicy, try out this foxy new spot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fat Fox Nashville Hot Chicken (@fatfoxfriedchicken)

Fat Fox

Instagram