Waffle Bird, Edmonton’s new home for tasty fried chicken, house-made waffles, and the woahnut, has just opened its doors.

These doors can be hard to find, but that only adds to the charm of this new fried chicken joint. Hidden in a back alley on 101st Street, this place can be found right behind the Taste of Lebanon.

It feels like a hip speakeasy, but for chicken and waffles!

The menu at Waffle Bird is clearly not like your run-of-the-mill chicken and waffles restaurant.

The waffles are made Liege-style, which means they have thicker batters than you’re used to, closer to a bread. The chicken sandwiches here are all made with Vienna Bakery brioche buns. Even the ketchup at Waffle Bird is made in-house.

Chicken and waffle platters start with the classic way to do it, either as original or Nashville Hot. There are also playful creations on the much-loved dish, like the Breakfast at Chickadees with brie, maple bacon jam, and a fried egg.

The chicken sandwiches are the same, with original classics and fun dishes to choose from, like the BangCock Dangerous with sweet chilies and homemade slaw.

What truly makes the Waffle Bird such a highly anticipated opening is the love for the woahnut that the team here has created.

Simply put, a woahnut is the beautiful combination of a waffle and a donut. These are often glazed, stuffed, or topped with tasty ingredients. It’s probably the best dessert you’ve never tried before.

Chicken and waffles is a classic dish because of the harmony between sweet and savoury and this place is an amazing harmony of two popular food spots.

Waffle Bird is owned and operated by Chef Adam Stoyko, who is part-owner of the Highlevel Diner, and Jonathan Comeau, who is the owner of Woahnuts. They have joined forces to bring us this ultimate hybrid we know and love.

Right now, this hole in the wall is pickup and takeout only so take a short trip and try your first woahnut.

Waffle Bird

Address: 8116 101st Street NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-995-4544

Instagram