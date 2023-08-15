7 romantic fall dates I want my boyfriend to take me on in Edmonton

Fall is easily the most romantic season in Edmonton, with all of the beautiful fall foliage and nearby farms that turn into corn mazes, pumpkin patches, and places to sit around a fire while drinking apple cider.

Plus, with so much forest covering the city, autumn colours are on full display, and there are tons of things to do to celebrate the season with your date.

Here are seven incredible date ideas for this fall:

A fun date idea and a perfect way to celebrate the season is a stop at one of the many awesome and easy-to-get-to pumpkin patches around the city. Grab your date, snag a pumpkin, and take it home to carve or decorate your home!

You’ll have to work together to escape the confines of the corn maze, and its cozy and intimate atmosphere makes it the perfect autumn date activity.

See the changing fall colours

Edmonton’s River Valley is vast, and nothing beats a stroll through North America’s largest urban park system in the fall. With more than 160 kilometres of maintained pathways and 20 major parks, the River Valley is the perfect place to spend a fall afternoon admiring the changing colours of the season. Best of all, it’s totally free to do!

Take a stroll through the Alberta Legislature grounds

The Alberta Legislature grounds are immaculately kept, and it’s a beautiful spot to walk around or have a picnic somewhere shaded. It’s always free to explore, and just like the River Valley, the perfect place to take in all the beautiful sights of the season.

You and a date could enjoy some beer and incredible food while riding the streetcar atop the High Level Bridge this fall. The Common is back with its eighth annual Street Car event every Thursday until October 26, and the views from this event are immaculate.

This pretty-in-pink new cocktail spot in downtown Edmonton is brand-new and the perfect spot to take your date this fall. The atmosphere and vibe of the room is fun, bright, pink, and inspired by the pop art retro feel of the ’90s.

Halloween fans will be thrilled to know that Deadmonton is back for another year and with a haunting new theme. This is the perfect date night for all of you ghouls and goblins who love a scare!