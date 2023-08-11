Piccola Festa, an exciting outdoor Italian market, kicks off this month in Edmonton.

Held on the grounds of the Italian Cultural Centre of Edmonton, this fun event will have a bouncy castle, face painting, entertainers, stage performers, and more. There will also be plenty of food trucks on-site, so you know there will be authentic and modern eats available.

There are so many Edmonton food events coming up soon, and this looks to be one of the most anticipated.

This event is put on by YEG’s Amici Italiani (the Italian Friends), which is a not-for-profit organization made up of volunteers.

There will be Italian cars, Italian food, and Italian vibes, so head down to this interesting summer outdoor day of eats and fun on August 27.

Piccola Festa

When: Sunday, August 27, from 1 to 6 pm

Where: 14230 133rd Avenue, Edmonton

