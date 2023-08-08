The ABBA Dancing Queens Drag Lunch, a Mamma Mia!-inspired foodie experience, is coming to Edmonton this month.

Coming to Bellamy Hill Road NW, with two different seatings set for August 26, this boozy experience offers the chance to jump straight into the past and experience ABBA for yourself.

This is from the same team behind similar pop-up adventures in Edmonton, like the Lego-inspired burger pop-up and the Harry Styles-themed brunch.

Get your inner dancing queen ready for this drag event to celebrate all things glam. Guests will enjoy a show of drag shows, dancing, live performances, and tasty food to immerse everyone in more than lashes and lipstick. Guests are also encouraged to dress up all things fabulous, like floaty whites, dungarees, and fancy dresses.

Hit songs from ABBA will be belted out, so get ready to sing along to tunes like “Lay All Your Love on Me” and “Voulez-Vous.”

Tickets are now on sale for $65. Each ticket includes lunch and a drink on arrival, in addition to the lip-sync battles and trivia.

When: August 26 at 1 and 5 pm, 2023

Where: Bellamy Hill Road NW, Edmonton

Price: $65 per person; buy here

Instagram