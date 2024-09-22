With the continued high cost of living, Canadians may be looking to make some more cash.

You may already be working a side hustle or maybe taken on a new budgeting strategy to save some money.

But nothing beats making extra money by just having to fill out a few online forms and that’s often the case when it comes to class-action settlements.

Here are some class-action settlements some Canadians could soon cash in on, pending eligibility.

A $15.175 million eBook class-action settlement was approved in Canada in May.

Litigators at Branch MacMaster LLP, Sylvestre Painchaud SENCRL, Strosberg Sasso Sutts LLP, and Berger Montague (Canada) P.C. announced that courts in Ontario and Quebec approved the nationwide price-fixing-related settlement.

“Anyone who purchased eBooks in Canada from April 1, 2010, to March 10, 2017, may be eligible to receive compensation,” a press release reads.

The settlement does not equate to an admission of wrongdoing by the defending parties but represents a compromise of disputed claims.

At least $10 million will be distributed to eligible individuals who fill out a claims form.

Anyone who bought 12 or more eligible eBooks using a Google, Amazon or Sony account or whose iTunes or Kobo accounts are inactive or associated with a valid email address can submit a compensation claim.

If you are eligible, you must submit a claim using this link by September 23 this year.

WestJet has proposed a multimillion-dollar settlement in a class action regarding its baggage.

Evolink Law Group published a notice of the proposed $12.5 million settlement earlier in June. The proposal does not mean WestJet is admitting liability.

This class action includes people in Canada and anywhere else in the world who paid a fee for their first checked bag on flights booked directly with WestJet for travel between October 29, 2014, and July 29, 2017 (for Canadian domestic flights) or between January 6, 2016, and February 27, 2019, (for international flights), and whose itineraries were booked pursuant to a tariff that included the free baggage fee stipulation.

You don’t have to do anything for now if you meet the eligibility requirements. A settlement has to be approved by the court first. An approval hearing is slated for 10 am PT on October 11, 2024, at the Vancouver Law Courts at 800 Smithe Street in Vancouver, BC.

A proposed national class action has commenced against Whirlpool and Home Depot for allegedly defective KitchenAid and Whirlpool dishwasher models since 2013, according to Charney Lawyers.

The law firm notes that Canadians who purchased one of these dishwashers from Home Depot or another retailer may be eligible for this class action.

The claim alleges the dishwashers are defective because of a part that can prematurely fail, causing water leaks whenever the dishwasher is used.

There are no specifics yet regarding how much Canadians could get but eligible customers can register with Charney Lawyers here or email them at [email protected].

The Superior Court of Quebec and Ontario Superior Court of Justice have approved the settlement in two class-action lawsuits — the first against Nissan Canada Inc., Nissan Canada Financial Services Inc., and Nissan North America Inc. in Ontario, and the second against Nissan Canada Inc. in Quebec.

According to law firms Landy Marr Kats, McKenzie Lake, and Du Vernet, Stewart, the lawsuits allege that the popular car brand is liable for damages resulting from an incident in which it received an anonymous email from an unknown individual claiming to have information about customers. The individual demanded a ransom be paid to return the data.

Nissan denies any wrongdoing, and none of the lawsuit’s allegations have been proven, but the company agreed to settle the lawsuit for $1,820,000.

If you had an active lease or loan with the car brand during a certain period, you could be eligible for reimbursement of up to $2,500 if you have documentation or proof of damages. If you don’t have proof, you can still submit a claim online and would be entitled to up to $35 for reimbursement of lost time. The deadline to submit a claim is October 21, 2024, at 11:59 pm EST. You can submit a claim form online here.

With files from Imaan Sheikh and Isabelle Docto.