Paid bag fees on WestJet? You could get part of $12.5M proposed class-action settlement

Low-cost carrier WestJet has proposed a multimillion-dollar settlement in a class action regarding its baggage fees.

Evolink Law Group published a notice of the proposed $12.5 million settlement on Wednesday. The proposal does not mean WestJet is admitting liability.

The case was initially brought to the Supreme Court of British Columbia.

The plaintiff, whose allegation has not been proven in court, claims that the airline charged them a fee for their first checked bag “contrary to a provision included in its tariff” during the class period.

WestJet class action: who is eligible?

This class action includes people in Canada and anywhere else in the world who paid a fee for their first checked bag on flights booked directly with WestJet for travel between October 29, 2014, and July 29, 2017, (for Canadian domestic flights) or between January 6, 2016, and February 27, 2019, (for international flights), and whose itineraries were booked pursuant to a tariff that included the free baggage fee stipulation.

What to do next

You don’t have to do anything for now if you meet the eligibility requirements. A settlement has to be approved by the court first.

An approval hearing is slated for 10 am PT on October 11, 2024, at the Vancouver Law Courts at 800 Smithe Street in Vancouver, BC.

Class members who want to observe or participate remotely will be able to do so through a Microsoft Teams link, which will be made available before the hearing.