Job hunting? You might want to consider Canadian Tire, Canada’s most trustworthy company.

The retailer was the only Canadian company that made it to the top ten of Newsweek’s annual list of global companies this year that have “earned the confidence of consumers, investors, and employees by producing quality products, paying employees fair wages, and appointing effective leaders.”

Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC) has over 90 brands and 1,700 retail locations and was ranked seventh among 72 companies in the category. It’s hiring across Canada and offering employees some pretty great benefits.

“We offer competitive salaries and wages to CTC employees, as well as store discounts, supported learning through our Triangle Learning Academy, Canadian Tire Profit Sharing, and retirement and savings programs for eligible employees,” reads the company website.

The company also emphasizes the importance of mental health. Benefits-eligible employees and their families have access to mental health benefits of up to $5,000 a year. Well-being and mental health tools and resources are also available.

“It is an especially exciting time to join CTC and its family of companies, where career opportunities are wide-ranging,” reads the careers website. “Join us, where there’s a place for you here.”

Below, we highlight just some of the job openings that are currently available.

BC

Physical Product Designer Location: Vancouver Salary: $70,000 to $90,000 Requirements: Accredited degree in Industrial Design or related field, experience in Adobe C-Suite, three to five years experience in a product design role, and ability to lift packages of up to 25 lbs Description: The ideal job for outdoorsy types. In this role, you’ll work with a team to create concepts and production-ready design strategies for customers. You’ll develop products such as backpacks, lighting, tents, sleeping bags, and camping accessories for brands such as Woods, Outbound, Huntshield, Yukon Gear, and Helly Hansen.

Alberta

Location: Calgary

Deadline: October 3

Requirements: High school diploma or equivalent, one to two years of experience in apparel retail, and a passion for fashion and retail

Description: As purchase coordinator, you’ll manage vendor communication and sample acquisition and oversee seasonal style creation and revisions. You’ll also monitor the online performance of each category, create price events, and work with different departments on marketing, product development, and logistics.

Ontario

Location: Toronto, Ontario

Deadline: October 5

Requirements: University degree in business/marketing, three to five years experience in merchandising, marketing, and retail

Description: You’ll manage customer promotion projects and work closely with business stakeholders and developers. You’ll also monitor and document weekly KPIs while staying informed on market trends and industry changes. In this role, you’ll also find ways to optimize and improve the performance of digital flyers through data analysis and testing.

Quebec

Location: Laval, Quebec

Requirements: Minimum of five years experience in property management, part of which was with a retail tenant organization; bilingual in English and French

Description: As a property manager, you’ll manage property-related issues and act as the main point of contact between store operators, landlords, and other stakeholders. You’ll resolve property disputes, interpret lease agreements, and ensure uninterrupted store operations by resolving potential issues between landlords and store operators.

For more job opportunities, check out CTC’s careers page.