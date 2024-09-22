A truck driver from Orillia, Ontario, is celebrating a huge lottery win, which he plans to share with his family.

Jason Free has been playing the lottery with the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) for five years.

The father and grandfather usually plays Lotto Max and Lotto 6/49 and has been trying his luck with the lottery for the past five years.

Recently, he matched all seven Encore numbers to win $1 million in the August 30 draw.

Free said that he “couldn’t wait” to tell his wife.

“I originally thought I had won $100,000, but quickly realized it was $1 million!” he said in a press release.

“I was left in disbelief and total shock. I told everyone I know.”

Free said he wants to take his family on a vacation and save some of the money for his retirement fund.

“This came at the perfect time. Winning is surreal; it’s the best feeling in the world,” he said.

Free isn’t the only lottery winner who announced plans to share their windfall with the family.

Recently, Maria-Anna Tarantino of King City, Ontario, also hit the jackpot for $1 million. She said she would be using her prize to travel with her grandkids.

Transportation worker Robert Carpenter, also of Ontario, won $250,000 and noted that he wanted to use his winnings to help his kids.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.