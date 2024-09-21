I tried the Apple AirPods 4 — here are my honest thoughts

Last week, Apple announced its latest lineup of new products, including the new AirPods 4 and the AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC).

Apple kindly sent me both pairs, and I got to give them a test run.

I’ve been part of the Apple ecosystem for years, ever since I got my first iPod Shuffle back in 2006.

But since then, Apple headphones have transformed dramatically.

I use my AirPods Max nearly every day for work and to listen to music or podcasts.

If I’m out for a walk or running errands, I’ll pop in my much older AirPods (I’ve got a pair of ancient first generations) because they’re easier to carry on the go.

Considering it’s been a while since I’ve tried new earphones, testing out Apple’s latest AirPods models was definitely a treat.

First impressions of the AirPods 4

To make this review a bit easier to follow, I’ll start with the AirPods 4 first.

The first thing I noticed about the AirPods 4 was the case. It feels sleeker and generally easier to carry in my hands. Apple notes that it refined the size of the case by 10% compared to the previous generation.

Considering I have been using AirPods Generation 1, I could really tell the difference in the case design of the AirPods 4. It also comes with a USB-C charging port, which aligns with Apple’s updated charging system.

Next, and one of the most important factors for me when it comes to headphones, is how comfortable they are.

I’ve always had some issues with the way that my older AirPods fit, and maybe my earshape is to blame. I’ve also experienced some pressure on my ears after wearing my AirPods Max for long periods of time, so I have to take them off and give my ears a break.

I was a bit unsure about how the AirPods 4 would fit in my ears, but they were very comfortable and easy to wear.

Apple said it did its homework to design the fit of this AirPods version, analyzing thousands of ear shapes and collecting data to ensure that they would be comfortable for different types of ears.

After wearing them and working at my desk during a work shift, I didn’t feel any discomfort, and I hardly noticed they were in my ears.

I also test them while out for a jog. Overall, they stayed in my ears, but there were some moments where I had to readjust. Still, they were pretty effortless to wear during a workout.

Of course, earphones aren’t just about the case and fit — sound quality also matters.

The AirPods 4 do not disappoint in terms of sound clarity or how immersed they make you feel in what you’re listening to.

I tested them out at my desk, and I was blown away by how clear the sound was. Compared to my AirPods Max, it almost felt like a better sound experience, and I would attribute that to the buds actually being in my ear.

Now, let’s get to the technical stuff.

The AirPods 4 are equipped with a H2 chip, which is essentially the powerhouse of this gadget.

It enables functions like Adaptive Audio and various Siri commands and interactions. It’s also behind the handy voice isolation feature, which helps enhance your voice while eliminating background noise. This makes it super easy to keep the conversation going if you’re in a loud environment. The H2 chip also powers personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking and 48kHz cinema-quality audio for FaceTime.

Essentially, the H2 chip is a small but mighty tool behind the performance of the newest AirPods.

Overall, as a non-techy who just wants my headphones to be comfortable and provide awesome sound quality, I feel the AirPods 4 are a great option for everyday use.

This version retails at $179, and you can learn more here.

What about Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)?

Let’s get to the AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC).

When it comes to this model, there are some slight but significant differences compared to its entry-level counterpart.

The case feels pretty much the same, but it allows for wireless charging and includes a speaker, which helps locate it with the Find My feature.

What really sets this version apart is the Active Noise Cancellation.

I am a huge fan of my AirPods Max because of the noise cancellation. I use that pair of headphones to block out any and all noise, and they come in super handy when trying to enjoy some peace and quiet on a flight.

I was interested to see how Apple incorporated ANC into an open earbud.

To really test out the feature, I needed to head to a noisy place.

Unfortunately, I didn’t have the opportunity to try these on a flight, but I thought the mall would serve as a good testing ground for loud noises.

It was pretty crowded and busy, but when I placed the AirPods 4 with ANC into my ears, I was amazed at how they blocked out nearly all sound.

I heard minimal voices and sounds in the background, but the noise cancellation was impressive for a small pair of earphones and made me feel like I was in an isolation tank among a room of crowded people.

Users can also switch between transparency, adaptive, and noise cancellation modes, depending on their desired listening experience.

Overall, the other features of this upgraded AirPods 4 version are pretty similar to the entry-level model, particularly regarding sound quality and the features of the H2 chip.

The Apple AirPods 4 are a bit pricey ($249), but if you are looking for an everyday pair of headphones that offer the power of noise cancellation, these are your best bet.

The AirPods 4 in this review were provided to Daily Hive by Apple.