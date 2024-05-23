Register now: Whirlpool dishwasher class-action lawsuit could mean money in your pocket

Canadians who own a Whirlpool dishwasher could cash in on a class-action lawsuit against the brand.

According to Charney Lawyers, a proposed national class action has commenced against Whirlpool and Home Depot for allegedly defective KitchenAid and Whirlpool dishwasher models since 2013.

“If you live in Canada and purchased one of these dishwashers from Home Depot or another retailer, you may be eligible for this class action,” stated Charney Lawyers.

The claim alleges the dishwashers are defective because of a part that can prematurely fail, causing water leaks whenever the dishwasher is used.

The damages may include the costs of repairing the water-damaged property, paying for service calls, and replacing the defective part.

According to the class action, the costs to repair the KitchenAid Whirlpool dishwasher can exceed its market value, making owners replace the appliance long before its normal operating life expectancy.

Here are the affected models:

Whirlpool: BLB14DR, IUD750, IUD850, WDF5, WDF7, WDL785, WDT7, WDT9, WDTA5, WDTA7

BLB14DR, IUD750, IUD850, WDF5, WDF7, WDL785, WDT7, WDT9, WDTA5, WDTA7 KitchenAid: KDFE1, KDFE3, KDFE4, KDTE1, KDTE2, KDTE3, KDTE4, KDTE5, KDTE7, KDTM3, KUDE2, KUDE4, KUDE5, KUDE7, KUDL, KDPE2

KDFE1, KDFE3, KDFE4, KDTE1, KDTE2, KDTE3, KDTE4, KDTE5, KDTE7, KDTM3, KUDE2, KUDE4, KUDE5, KUDE7, KUDL, KDPE2 JennAir: JDB8, JDB9, JDTSS2

JDB8, JDB9, JDTSS2 Kenmore : 662.13, 665.13, 665.14, 665.15

662.13, 665.13, 665.14, 665.15 Maytag: JDB8

If you’ve experienced a leaky dishwasher, you can register with Charney Lawyers here or email them at [email protected].

There are no specifics yet regarding how much Canadians could get, but by registering, you will be the first to get an update if a settlement is proposed.